Micro Merchant Systems appoints Tillmann Schwabe to Chief Sales and Marketing Position

SYOSSET, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Merchant Systems, developer of the industry-leading PrimeRx™ pharmacy technology system, has announced the appointment of Mr. Tillmann Schwabe as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Mr. Schwabe joins the senior management team and assumes overall responsibility for the company's sales and marketing activities.

"Tillmann brings a wealth of experience and perspective that will help Micro Merchant Systems as we continue to grow and solidify our role as the preferred technology solution for independent pharmacies," said CEO Ketan Mehta. "He has a distinguished record of success in sales and business management, along with a deep understanding of technology development, pharmacy operations, and customer relationships."

Mr. Schwabe most recently served as General Manager U.S. for Everphone, the Berlin-based online device-as-a-service platform that provides B2B smartphone and tablet rentals. He established the company's presence in the United States, largely by developing well-executed sales and marketing initiatives. Prior to that he served as Vice President of Sales for the U.S. division of CompuGroup Medical, a leading healthcare IT company that develops technology-based workflow solutions for pharmacies, physicians, and the healthcare sector in general. Schwabe previously led CompuGroup Medical's European sales divisions as Vice President of Sales, Southern and Western Europe.

Mr. Schwabe holds a Diplom-Kaufmann degree from the University of Mainz, located in Mainz, Germany. He will report directly to CEO Mehta, and split his time between the company's New York headquarters and a regional office in Miami, FL.

About Micro Merchant Systems

Micro Merchant Systems pharmacy technology company has been committed to addressing the needs of independent pharmacies for more than 30 years. Over 4,000 pharmacies throughout the United States and Puerto Rico trust Micro Merchant Systems to add efficiency and automation to core workflows and processes. All pharmacy types – single store, multi-store, compounding, long-term care, clinic, 340B, specialty, enterprise – rely on Micro Merchant Systems for innovative solutions that keep pace with rapidly-changing needs.

The Windows-based PrimeRx™ operating system serves as the solution's "command central." Pharmacies can add functionality, based on their unique needs, by choosing from an extensive portfolio of solution modules. PrimeRx™ pharmacies also benefit from direct integration with more than 100 leading third-party solutions.

Michele Daniels

Micro Merchant Systems, Inc.

866.495.3999

sales@micromerchantsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-merchant-systems-appoints-tillmann-schwabe-to-chief-sales-and-marketing-position-301775433.html

SOURCE Micro Merchant Systems