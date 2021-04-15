|
15.04.2021 03:10:00
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market to grow by USD 2.88 Billion and Record a CAGR of almost 28% | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The micro-segmentation solutions market is set to grow by USD 2.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 28% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The micro-segmentation solutions market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Services
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the micro-segmentation solutions market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExtraHop Networks Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., FireEye Inc., Illumio Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nutanix Inc., Unisys Corp., and vArmour Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Micro-segmentation Solutions Market size
- Micro-segmentation Solutions Market trends
- Micro-segmentation Solutions Market industry analysis
The rising number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, interoperability issues associated with micro-segmentation solutions may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the micro-segmentation solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market- The engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is segmented by end-user (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, semiconductor, and others), sourcing (offshore and onshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Video Surveillance Market- The video surveillance market is segmented by product (hardware, software, and services), end-user (public, commercial, and residential), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and deployment (on-premise and hybrid). Download FREE Sample Report
Micro-segmentation Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist micro-segmentation solutions market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the micro-segmentation solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the micro-segmentation solutions market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro-segmentation solutions market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- ExtraHop Networks Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- FireEye Inc.
- Illumio Inc.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Nutanix Inc.
- Unisys Corp.
- vArmour Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
