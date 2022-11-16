Microblink joins 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Microblink attributes a 284% growth rate to its enterprise-ready AI solutions and best-in-class user experiences born of a culture of curiosity

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microblink , a global leader in AI-powered computer vision technology, has been listed as one of the fastest growing companies on the prestigious Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ list.

Microblink's exponential growth rate of 284 percent is attributed to its enterprise-ready AI solutions and best-in-class user experience born of a culture of curiosity and a fearless team.

Recognized for the third time, Microblink's technology leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to generate solutions for its two business segments; Identity and Commerce. The identity product portfolio encompasses solutions for ID scanning, identity document verification and identity verification to improve the customer onboarding experience. For commerce businesses, they are developing solutions that create magical shopping experiences while using purchasing data to empower retailers and CPGs.

"When you build a team of people that are at their core very curious, your culture by nature is going to be one of non-complacency, pushing past fear to challenge one another. There will always be experimentation because naturally, curious people are always going to wonder what they can do better. As a result, you develop an innovative culture embedded at every level." Hartley Thompson, COO of Microblink, says.

Technology Fast 500™ awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021 with a required minimum growth rate of 75%. Through the Technology Fast 500™ list, Deloitte has honored the fastest-growing public and private businesses in the technology ecosystem for more than 20 years. The program honors creative, quickly expanding businesses all over the world by providing annual rankings in three regions.

Evident in an exponential growth of 284 percent, Microblink's technology has been installed on 38 million devices in 2021 alone and supports more than 2, 000 identity documents around the world with an over ninety percent first-time success rate - a leading industry rate. With customers spanning over 135 countries, 20+ industries and 5 continents, Microblink continues to uncover possibilities with AI, bringing its benefits to people's everyday lives.

About Microblink

Microblink is a global company creating easy-to-use, enterprise-ready AI solutions that automate manual processes and elevate the user experience in any mobile or web app. Their AI-powered solutions mitigate security risks and help comply with various regulations while also delivering industry leading customer and user experiences. Microblink's technology has processed over 12 billion identity documents and currently processes more than 3 billion receipts a year. All for the global customers from more than 60 countries with enterprises in financial services, market research, insurance, telecom, travel and retail who put their trust in Microblink and its products. Visit www.microblink.com to find out more.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists the public and private companies in North America that are expanding the fastest in the fields of technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth between 2018 and 2021.

Companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is offered to customers in goods that make up the majority of the company's operating revenues in order to qualify for Technology Fast 500 designation. Companies must generate operating revenues of at least US$50,000 in the base year and US$5 million in the current year. Companies must also have a North American headquarters and have been in operation for at least four years.

