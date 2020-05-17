Microlistics recognised on Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Microlistics, a leading provider of warehouse management solutions, today announced it has been recognised for the sixth year running on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

"We're proud to be named yet again in this year's Magic Quadrant for WMS, as assessed by the world's leading analysts for WMS capability," said Mark Dawson, Founder & Managing Director of Microlistics.

"Right now, supply chains are under unprecedented pressure from global events, and we are pleased to offer a leading WMS which is technically strong and robust, with an ambitious product roadmap providing our customers confidence into the future."

