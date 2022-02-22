MicroLumix Unveils GermPass Germ Killing System

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GermPass, a division of MicroLumix, today debuted first-of-its-kind biotechnology at the Harvard Club of New York. The GermPass system, which has been independently validated to kill the SARS-Cov-2 (Covid-19) virus in one second, is the result of a eureka moment in January 2020 when the concept of an automated UVC light-enabled germ decontamination chamber for public touch points was invented. In mid-February, the efficacy of the working concept model was validated when it killed 1.5 million germs in five seconds and GermPass was born.

The GermPass system is the result of a eureka moment

"20 million people die every year due to preventable infectious disease," said Chris Hickey, CEO of MicroLumix. "This is the pandemic no one talks about, and something GermPass has the power to change. What we have accomplished, a five-second automatic germ kill of public services, has never been done before, by anyone, with anything, at any time."

The event at the Harvard Club in New York today featured Dr. Ashraf Affan, CEO of Angel Kids Pediatric Centers and Dr. Charles Gerba, a world-renowned infectious disease expert. Both doctors highlighted how the results of GermPass field testing brought them to believe why advanced technology has the potential to prevent millions of illnesses and deaths each year. Once lab testing is completed, Dr. Affan states he intends to become the first GermPass-enabled pediatric center in Florida.

"I started this company because a healthy 33-year-old friend of mine died from a staph infection likely caused by a public door handle," said Debra Vanderhoff, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of MicroLumix. "Life is full of risk, but no one should be in jeopardy from touching public surfaces like door handles, elevators, ATMs, and other common touch points. I proud to say that GermPass can help prevent millions of illnesses and deaths every year."

In October of 2020, Boston University's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories (NEIDL) conducted testing on the GermPass UVC LED light source against SARS-CoV-2. The results demonstrated that a 6.25 mJ/cm2 of the GermPass light source provides a 3-log reduction (99.9%) of the virus. Using the data from the NEIDL study, Crystal IS re-created the GermPass demo box in an Optimax Studio simulator and determined that the average minimum intensity was 6.25 mJ/cm2. This led Crystal IS to conclude that the GermPass demo box kills the Covid-19 virus in one second, accounting for the half-life of the UVC LEDs.

"It's not that no one has tried to solve this problem," said Jim Dotsikas, President of MicroLumix. "It's that prior to GermPass, there were no viable options for protecting high-touch, high-contact, public surfaces for areas like doors, restrooms, and elevators. Manual cleaning, natural anti-microbials, and chemicals aren't capable of doing what GermPass does automatically."

Demo video available here.

About MicroLumix

Founded in a garage in September 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla., and later incorporated on January 1, 2020, MicroLumix's mission is to prevent the spread of infectious disease caused by constantly contaminated public touch points such as door handles, restrooms, and elevators. According to the Center's for Disease Control (CDC), 54,000 people die every day due to preventable infectious diseases, and 80% of the most common infectious diseases are spread by the hands.

Media Contact

