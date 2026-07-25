NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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25.07.2026 20:00:00

Micron, Nvidia, or SpaceX: Which Is the Best AI Stock to Put $1,000 in Right Now?

There are plenty of good artificial intelligence (AI) stocks available to investors these days, and if you've got $1,000 to invest right now, you've likely thought about buying Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), or Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX).Each of these companies is tapping into AI in its own unique way, but which is the better one to buy right now? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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