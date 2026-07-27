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27.07.2026 12:30:00

Micron, Sandisk, and Intel Have Dominated 2026. Which Is the Best Buy Now?

If you bought shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) at the start of 2026, you're a happy investor. The stocks are all up an incredible amount, with Intel coming in last place with 148% gains, Micron in the middle at about 220%, and Sandisk leading the way with about a 500% increase. But there could be more upside in store for some of these stocks.So, which one makes for the best buy now? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Best Buy Co. Inc. 74,94 0,00% Best Buy Co. Inc.
Intel Corp. 82,03 1,17% Intel Corp.
Western Digital Corp. 467,35 2,51% Western Digital Corp.

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