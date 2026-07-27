Best Buy Aktie
WKN: 873629 / ISIN: US0865161014
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27.07.2026 12:30:00
Micron, Sandisk, and Intel Have Dominated 2026. Which Is the Best Buy Now?
If you bought shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) at the start of 2026, you're a happy investor. The stocks are all up an incredible amount, with Intel coming in last place with 148% gains, Micron in the middle at about 220%, and Sandisk leading the way with about a 500% increase. But there could be more upside in store for some of these stocks.So, which one makes for the best buy now? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Best Buy Co. Inc.
|74,94
|0,00%
|Intel Corp.
|82,03
|1,17%
|Western Digital Corp.
|467,35
|2,51%