Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
10.06.2026 12:30:00
Micron and Sandisk Have Crushed Nvidia as the Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock in 2026. Can That Continue?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been considered the industry standard for artificial intelligence (AI) computing stocks. Since 2023, it has been an amazing performer and has delivered strong, market-crushing returns for shareholders. However, 2026 hasn't been so kind.Nvidia's stock is up about 12% this year, which isn't a bad return, but it's only beating the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by a few percentage points (the index is up about 8% so far). Investors are used to much stronger double-digit percentage returns from Nvidia, leaving many investors disappointed in its 2026 results, especially when other stocks like Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have crushed Nvidia and the market so far in 2026.Micron is up 228% in 2026, while Sandisk is up nearly 600%. Those are returns that Nvidia investors can only dream about, but could that continue throughout 2026? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.
|
09.06.26
|S&P 500-Titel Western Digital-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Western Digital von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Das macht der S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht zum Start Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
02.06.26