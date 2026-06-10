Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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10.06.2026 12:30:00

Micron and Sandisk Have Crushed Nvidia as the Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock in 2026. Can That Continue?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been considered the industry standard for artificial intelligence (AI) computing stocks. Since 2023, it has been an amazing performer and has delivered strong, market-crushing returns for shareholders. However, 2026 hasn't been so kind.Nvidia's stock is up about 12% this year, which isn't a bad return, but it's only beating the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by a few percentage points (the index is up about 8% so far). Investors are used to much stronger double-digit percentage returns from Nvidia, leaving many investors disappointed in its 2026 results, especially when other stocks like Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have crushed Nvidia and the market so far in 2026.Micron is up 228% in 2026, while Sandisk is up nearly 600%. Those are returns that Nvidia investors can only dream about, but could that continue throughout 2026? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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