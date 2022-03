Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has recently been on a winning streak. In its fiscal 2021, its revenues grew by 29% to $27.7 billion and it more than doubled its net profit to $5.9 billion. It sustained that solid growth in the first quarter of its fiscal 2022, when GAAP revenue and net profit improved by 33% and 187%, respectively. While impressive, those results are likely just the beginning of a long-term expansion cycle for Micron that will be powered by some of this decade's biggest trends.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading