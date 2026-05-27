Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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27.05.2026 04:16:00
Micron Just Became America's 10th-Most-Valuable Company. Wall Street Says It Could Pass Tesla and Meta Next.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) crossed a milestone on Tuesday that few would have predicted a year ago: a market value north of $1 trillion. Shares of the memory chipmaker jumped about 19% to a record high, lifting the company into 10th place among America's most valuable businesses -- ahead of even Walmart and Eli Lilly. The spark for the stock's big gain on Tuesday was a bold call from UBS, which tripled its price target on the stock to $1,625. At that level, Micron would be worth roughly $1.8 trillion -- enough to climb past electric-vehicle maker Tesla and Facebook parent Meta Platforms, each worth somewhere around $1.6 trillion as of this writing.Behind the optimism is a simple idea: artificial intelligence (AI) may have permanently changed Micron's business. For most of its history, the company traded like a classic boom-and-bust commodity producer, with memory prices swinging wildly between shortage and glut. The argument now is that AI demand has rewired those dynamics. Whether that's true -- and whether it justifies leapfrogging two of the market's biggest names -- is worth digging into.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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