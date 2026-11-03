NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.11.2026 15:00:00
Micron or Nvidia: If I Could Only Buy and Hold One of These Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Stocks for the Next 5 Years, It Would Be This One
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has created a generational opportunity for semiconductor companies. As AI hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms continue investing in data centers, demand for advanced processors, memory chips, and networking equipment is accelerating.
Two companies are benefiting enormously from this trend: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units (GPUs), while Micron supplies the memory required to power accelerated computing systems.
While both companies are experiencing remarkable growth, their long-term investment theses are fundamentally different. Micron is capitalizing on an unprecedented shortage of high bandwidth memory (HBM), while Nvidia is quietly transforming into a diversified AI infrastructure and software company.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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09:30
|dailyAktien: Nvidia – Saisonal günstig (NewsTool)
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09:30
|dailyAktien: Nvidia – Saisonal günstig (NewsTool)
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03.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Nvidia orders data centre clients to reduce China exposure (Financial Times)
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03.11.26
|Nvidia orders data centre clients to reduce China exposure (Financial Times)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.10.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.08.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|185,12
|0,16%