Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra named 2022 IPO Education Foundation Executive of the Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPO Education Foundation (IPOEF) board of directors has selected Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra as its 2022 Executive of the Year. The IPOEF Executive of the Year is awarded annually to an executive with strong commitment to the creation, protection and promotion of intellectual property (IP). With his more than 40 years of semiconductor industry experience, Mehrotra has earned over 70 patents, including patents fundamental to flash memory in modern computing.

A co-founder of SanDisk, Mehrotra led engineering teams that helped pioneer and commercialize flash memory. He led the company from 2011 through 2016 before joining Micron in 2017. Under Mehrotra's leadership, Micron is developing advanced memory technologies and solutions designed to address significant opportunities driven by technology trends in artificial intelligence and 5G networks. Championing intellectual property to help build on these technologies, Mehrotra is positioning Micron to lead a resurgence in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing that will improve supply chains and bolster national security. The company is a prolific patent registrant and celebrated its 50,000th patent earlier this year. Additionally, Mehrotra has made a priority of focusing on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion under his leadership, which has resulted in a quadrupling of the annual number of female inventors on Micron's patent applications over the past four years.

Mehrotra will be presented with the honor at the 2022 IPOEF Awards in Washington, DC, on December 7, at the National Building Museum among Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) members, IPOEF's parent company, and other 2022 IPOEF honorees. Tickets are available via IPOEF.org.

