Micron Shares Climb On Strong Q3 Results, Positive Outlook On AI

(RTTNews) - Shares of Micron Technology Inc. were gaining around 17 percent in the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, after the domestic chipmaker reported significantly higher third-quarter results and issued positive outlook for the fourth quarter, amid the soaring demand for artificial intelligence or AI.

Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology, stated, "Micron's record fiscal Q3 financial results and even stronger outlook for Q4 reflect the strategic value of memory in the AI era. Micron is investing at record levels in technology, products and supply to address our customers' rapidly growing demand. We believe our multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron's strong financial performance."

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings per share to be $30.73, plus or minus $1.00 and adjusted earnings per share to be $31.00, plus or minus $1.00.

Revenue for the quarter is expected to be $50.0 billion, plus or minus $1 billion.

The company added that tight conditions are expected to persist beyond calendar 2027 as a result of AI-driven demand across all segments coupled with structural supply constraints.

It is now expected that supply-demand conditions for both DRAM and NAND to remain tight beyond calendar 2027.

"Even as we expect industry supply to improve gradually in 2028, we currently do not have line of sight as to when memory supply will be able to catch up with increasing demand," the firm added.

On Wednesday, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on July 21, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 6.

In the third quarter, the company's net income totaled $28.24 billion or $24.67 per share, significantly higher than $1.89 billion or $1.68 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $28.86 billion or $25.11 per share for the period, compared to last year's $2.17 billion or $1.91 per share.

Operating profit surged to $33.32 billion from $2.17 billion last year.

The company's revenue for the period surged 345.7 percent to $41.46 billion from $9.30 billion last year, with strong growth in all divisions.

Data center revenue exceeded $25 billion in the quarter.

Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $30.2 billion.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Micron shares were gaining around 17.4 percent, trading at $1,230.27, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.31 percent lower.

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