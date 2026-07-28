Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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28.07.2026 18:18:00
Micron Stock Crashed 30%. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) has fallen sharply as Michael Burry bet against the stock, but unprecedented contracts could make its earnings more durable than previous memory cycles. This video examines whether the sell-off created a compelling opportunity or exposed a familiar valuation trap.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 17, 2026. The video was published on July 25, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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