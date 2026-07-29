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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.07.2026 11:30:00
Micron Stock Has Gained Roughly 190% in 2026. History Says Its Next 30%+ Drawdown Could Come at Any Time.
Micron's (NASDAQ: MU) stock has rallied nearly 190% this year. The artificial intelligence (AI) market's rapid expansion, which drove more data centers to upgrade their infrastructure to handle the latest AI applications, fueled those massive gains. However, Micron's historical stock performance suggests investors shouldn't be surprised if it pulls back by more than 30% later this year. Let's see why it could be headed for a steep drawdown -- and if that decline would be a red flag or a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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