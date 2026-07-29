Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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29.07.2026 20:12:00
Micron Stock Has Surged 637% in a Year. History Has a Clear Answer Where It Will Be in 2027.
The exponential growth in earnings registered by Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) over the past year has translated into solid gains on the stock market, with shares of the memory giant up by a whopping 637% during this period.The incredible demand for memory and the accompanying shortage of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash storage have fueled the company's remarkable surge. Micron stock has benefited from a parabolic jump in memory prices. You may now be wondering if this high-flying chipmaker can continue skyrocketing.The good news is that it can indeed sustain its red-hot rally well into 2027. To see why that's likely to be the case, we will need to take a closer look at the primary catalyst that has sent this semiconductor stock soaring over the past year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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