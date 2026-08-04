Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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04.08.2026 18:34:47

Micron Stock Rises 8% On AI Memory Collaboration With Liqid And PNNL

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares gained $64.65, or 7.79 percent, to $894.15 on Monday after Liqid announced a strategic technology partnership with Micron on Abaco, a memory-centric computing system being developed for the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

The stock opened at $865.39 and traded between $858.50 and $893.40 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $106.75 to $1,255.00. Trading volume reached 16.60 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 53.78 million shares.

Under the collaboration, Liqid will provide the software-defined memory pooling infrastructure for Abaco, enabling PNNL to access hundreds of terabytes of coherent active memory for data-intensive AI and scientific computing workloads. The system uses CXL-enabled memory pooling and sharing to overcome traditional server memory limitations, while Liqid's EX-5410C Memory Platform, Matrix software, and CXL 2.0 Fabric support large-scale AI, high-performance computing, and database applications.

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