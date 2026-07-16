Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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16.07.2026 17:21:00
Micron Technology: AI Memory Demand Is Still in the Early Innings (NASDAQ: MU)
Memory chip demand has surged remarkably as technology companies have ramped up their data center infrastructure spending in recent years. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has benefited immensely from this boom, and with the memory market forecast to reach more than $1 trillion in 2027 -- up from over $800 billion this year -- the growth phase of this cycle isn't done just yet.Here's how the company is benefiting, and why buying some Micron stock and holding it for the long term is likely to prove a good choice.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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