Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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21.07.2026 15:00:00
Micron Technology, Sandisk, and Western Digital Are Down Big in the Past Month. Is Now the Time to Buy?
The stock market is having a sale right now on memory and storage stocks. Many of the biggest, high-flying names that have been dominant on the market this year are all down big. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have all declined by more than 20%, with the largest declines on this list at over 36%.Is this a great reckoning taking place in the industry, or is this just a brief pause before the next stage of the rally for these growth stocks? Here's a look at how much these stocks are down right now, how their valuations look, and if they could be good buys on the dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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