Micron Technology Appoints Mark Murphy As CFO

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) said it has appointed Mark Murphy as its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective April 18, 2022. Murphy has 25 years of financial and operational experiences.

Murphy will be joining Micron from Qorvo, a leader in wireless technologies serving smartphone, defense, Wi-Fi, automotive and broad IoT markets where he has been CFO since 2016. Prior to his tenure at Qorvo, Murphy held multiple finance and operations leadership positions in semiconductor and broader electronics markets, including CFO at Delphi Automotive, CFO at MEMC Electronic Materials, and president of the Electronics Materials division at Praxair.

With Murphy's appointment, interim CFO Sumit Sadana will return full time to his long-standing role as chief business officer for the company.