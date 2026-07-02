Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

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02.07.2026 17:45:00

Micron Technology Has Fantastic News for This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Stock That Has More Than Doubled in 2026

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) delivered fantastic results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended on May 28) on June 24. The memory specialist not just crushed Wall Street's expectations by a mile, but its guidance made it clear that the red-hot demand for memory chips isn't going away any time soon.Micron stock jumped nearly 16% after its blowout quarterly report. The company's performance lifted other memory stocks as well, and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) was one of them. Lam Research supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to chipmakers, foundries, and memory manufacturers. Its shares jumped over 7% following Micron's results. Let's see why that was the case.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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