ISIN: US0598901033

08.01.2026 17:53:00

Micron Technology Has Started 2026 With a Bang. The Stock Could Still Triple This Year

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock have roared incredibly higher in the past year, rising a stunning 247% as of this writing. The memory specialist started 2026 on an auspicious note, jumping more than 10.5% on Jan. 2. Let's see why that was the case and find out why this semiconductor stock is poised to deliver phenomenal gains to investors in the new year.Image source: Micron Technology.Micron's latest jump is the result of positive coverage by Bernstein SocGen Group analyst Mark Li. The analyst has increased his Micron price target to $330 from the prior reading of $270, rating the stock at "outperform."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
