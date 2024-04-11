|
11.04.2024 14:14:46
Micron Technology Issues Update Regarding Earthquake; No Impact To Long-term DRAM Supply Capability
(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) said it currently estimates that the earthquake in Taiwan will result in an impact of up to a mid-single digit percentage of a calendar quarter's company-level DRAM supply. The company is not yet at full DRAM production following the earthquake, but its fab activity is recovering well.
Micron Technology noted that there is no permanent impact on facilities, infrastructure or tools and there is no impact to its long-term DRAM supply capability. The company believes that past investment to make its infrastructure more robust and resilient has been beneficial in the recovery.
