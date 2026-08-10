Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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10.08.2026 03:00:00
Micron Technology Just Bounced 10% Off Its Lows. History Reveals What a $5,000 Investment Will Be Worth by Mid-2027.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has had an odd year. It started off red-hot, and then, as soon as the calendar flipped to July, investors couldn't sell Micron stock fast enough. At its worst, it was down nearly 40% from its all-time high; now it's around 30% off. That quick bounceback may have defined a low point for the stock, but I think there's far more upside than downside ahead, at least in the near future.Micron still has a ton of momentum in the memory chip market, and I think it could be worth a lot more by this time next year. How much more? Let's take a look.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.04.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|751,00
|-0,77%