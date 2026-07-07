Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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07.07.2026 12:00:00
Micron Technology Just Dropped a $50 Billion Revenue Bombshell. Time to Buy the Stock?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been a great stock to own for the first half of 2026. It has risen around 240%, easily ranking it among the best-performing stocks in the market. After a run-up like that, before taking a position in the stock, investors must ask themselves what catalyst will sustain the stock's incredible momentum.Well, Micron's management team delivered that news to shareholders a few weeks ago during its earnings announcement, and it could easily propel Micron to new heights.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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