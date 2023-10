Micron Technology Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) posted its latest earnings report on Sept. 27. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Aug. 31, the memory chipmaker's revenue dropped 40% year over year to $4 billion but still exceeded analysts' estimates by $80 million. Its adjusted net loss of $1.2 billion marked a steep drop from adjusted net profit of $1.6 billion a year ago, but its adjusted net loss of $1.07 per share cleared the consensus forecast by $0.11.Micron's slowdown wasn't surprising since its growth has been throttled by the broader slowdown of the semiconductor market, but its stock still dipped after the report and remains more than 30% below its all-time high from last January. Let's review the bear and bull cases for Micron to see if it's worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel