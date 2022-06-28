|
Micron Technology Stock Before Earnings: Buy or Sell?
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has been battered badly on the stock market in 2022, with share prices of the chipmaker down 37% so far despite a string of impressive quarterly results and its terrific growth.Investors, however, will be hoping for a turnaround in the memory specialist's fortunes when it releases its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report on Thursday, June 30. But will Micron be able to deliver better-than-expected results? More importantly, will Micron's guidance be solid enough to trigger a rally in the stock? Or should investors sell Micron stock before its earnings report to avoid any further losses? Let's find out.There are two reasons buying Micron stock looks like a good idea before its earnings are out.Continue reading
