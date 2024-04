Micron Technology Stock Has 37% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are currently down 16% since they hit a 52-week high of $130.54 earlier this month. Some investors are concerned about weakness in key markets where Micron supplies its memory and storage products.However, Citigroup's analyst still sees solid fundamentals in Micron's business. The firm recently maintained a buy rating on the shares with a $150 price target, representing upside of 37% from the April 22 closing price of about $109.Here's why the analyst believes the stock can move higher within the next year or so.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel