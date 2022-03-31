Micron Technology Stock Remains a Buy Amid Global Chip Shortage

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Memory chips are an important element of semiconductor manufacturing. They're a commodity, which means pricing is highly reliant on supply and demand, but also a proxy for the direction of the semiconductor industry overall since they're used in the construction of more complex computing systems.Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the leaders in this realm of the electronics world, and it reported an excellent Q2 fiscal 2022 (the three-month period ended March 3, 2022). Micron itself still looks like an undervalued stock amid a global chip shortage, and the global imbalance between limited chip supplies and rising demand indicates that this deficit will likely persist for some time still.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading