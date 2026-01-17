Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
17.01.2026 11:08:56
Micron Technology To Acquire PSMC's Taiwan Fab In $1.8 Bln Deal
(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) announced it has signed an exclusive Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporations (PSMC) P5 fabrication site in Tongluo, Miaoli County, Taiwan, for total cash consideration of US$1.8 billion.
The acquisition includes an existing 300mm fab cleanroom of 300,000 square feet and will further position Micron to address growing global demand for memory solutions. The LOI also aims to establish a long-term relationship between Micron and PSMC for Microns post-wafer assembly processing and to support PSMC in its legacy DRAM portfolio.
The transaction is anticipated to close by the second quarter of 2026, following the closure of deal agreements and the required regulatory approvals. Upon closing the transaction, Micron will assume ownership and control of the P5 site to equip and ramp up DRAM production in phases, with PSMC relocating its Tongluo operations over a specific time. Micron expects this acquisition to contribute to meaningful DRAM wafer output beginning in the second half of calendar 2027.
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|26.06.25
|Micron Technology Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.12.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|26.09.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.24
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.