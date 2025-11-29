Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
29.11.2025 11:15:52
Micron Technology To Invest $9.6 Bln In Japan AI Chip Plant : Report
(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) plans to spend 1.5 trillion yen or $9.6 billion to build a new semiconductor plant in western Japan, according to a report from the Nikkei newspaper. The facility will focus on producing advanced memory chips designed for artificial intelligence applications.
The move highlights Micron's strategy to diversify its chip production beyond Taiwan, a region long central to global semiconductor manufacturing. By expanding into Japan, the company aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and meet growing demand for AI-related hardware.
The new factory will manufacture high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are essential for powering AI processors such as those developed by Nvidia Corp. These next-generation chips are expected to play a critical role in accelerating computing performance for artificial intelligence workloads.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Micron Technology-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25