The explosion of artificial intelligence has sparked a fierce race for high-performance memory. Deciding between Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) means choosing between two giants powering the next era of computing infrastructure.

Micron provides a massive range of memory and storage solutions across several high-growth markets. Sandisk focuses its expertise on advanced flash storage technologies for everything from mobile phones to massive server farms. Investors are comparing these companies as they look to capitalize on the sustained demand for data storage and processing power.

Micron Technology specializes in creating semiconductor memory and storage products like DRAM, NAND, and NOR. These components are essential for smartphones, data centers, and automotive electronics. The company operates 15 manufacturing sites and 21 design centers globally to meet this demand. The business relies heavily on its top 10 customers, which account for over 50% of revenue, and it primarily serves the data center market. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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