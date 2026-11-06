Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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06.11.2026 02:39:01
Micron Technology vs. Western Digital: Which Tech Stock Is the Better Buy for 2027?
The data-heavy world of artificial intelligence (AI) creates massive demand for storage and memory. This shift forces investors to choose between Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) as they eye long-term gains.
Micron specializes in DRAM and NAND memory used in everything from mobile phones to high-end servers. Western Digital focuses on hard disk drives and flash solutions, specifically targeting the cloud infrastructure sector. Both are booming right now, but the better buy may depend on which business holds up when the boom cools.
As one of the leading semiconductor stocks, Micron Technology designs and manufactures essential memory chips like DRAM and NAND. It serves a wide range of markets including data centers, mobile devices, and the automotive sector. In fiscal 2026 (which ended in September), over half of total revenue came from its top 10 customers, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
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Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|06.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.09.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.08.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|01.10.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|617,40
|5,86%
|Western Digital Corp.
|236,30
|-1,29%
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