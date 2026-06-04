NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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04.06.2026 19:15:00
Micron vs. Nvidia: Does the Memory Giant Deserve a "Magnificent Seven" Valuation?
When Apple reached a $1 trillion market cap, it was a momentous occasion. Almost 10 years later, it seems a new stock is reaching a $1 trillion valuation every week amid the artificial intelligence (AI) bull market. The latest is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), a memory chip maker benefiting from increased on-device and cloud storage needs for AI software.The question remains whether Micron has permanently elevated itself into the ranks of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks like Nvidia, or whether Micron is enjoying a temporary boost to the memory chip market before it falls back to Earth.Nvidia has soared to become the largest company by market cap thanks to its innovation in AI chips. Training and running AI models like your ChatGPT chatbot require robust processing capabilities compared to legacy software programs, which is why Nvidia now generates $82 billion in quarterly revenue. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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