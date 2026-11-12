Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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12.11.2026 06:00:00

Micron vs. Sandisk: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Big Enough for Both, but Here's the Better Buy.

Memory has been one of the biggest stories of 2026. Prices have surged as memory has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out. This has impacted not just the cost of AI data centers, but also the cost of smartphones, PCs, and other electronic devices.

This has benefited the stocks of both Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU), which have been two of the market's biggest winners this year. Sandisk shares are up over 200% this year, while Micron shares have soared around 150%.

While both Sandisk and Micron are important players in the memory market, they play very different roles. The memory market is broken down into two primary categories: volatile and nonvolatile. Volatile memory is used for temporary storage and loses all stored data when it loses access to power. The predominant type of this memory is dynamic random access memory (DRAM), which is extremely fast and serves as a short-term workspace for processors.

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