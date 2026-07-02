Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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02.07.2026 15:10:00

Micron vs. Sandisk: Which Stock Is the Better Buy for the AI Memory Boom?

Outside of electricity and processing power, one of the biggest bottlenecks controlling the pace of the artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out is the amount of memory chips and data storage solutions available. Demand far exceeds supply right now, and that has allowed both Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) to thrive.Each offers different solutions, but both have been and can continue to be beneficiaries of the AI memory boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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