SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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15.07.2026 00:43:00

Micron vs. SK Hynix: Which AI Memory Stock Is the Better Buy?

The recent listing of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) on the Nasdaq represents a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence (AI) memory industry. This move brings one of the world's leading producers of advanced DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) directly into the U.S. capital markets, intensifying its rivalry with Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Smart investors are watching the powerful forces fueling the current AI memory supercycle and how these tailwinds are rapidly shaping the trajectories of each company. Beyond a shared enthusiasm for growth, a thorough comparison of their business momentum, expansion plans, and valuation profile points to some important differences that investors should weigh carefully.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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