SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
|
15.07.2026 00:43:00
Micron vs. SK Hynix: Which AI Memory Stock Is the Better Buy?
The recent listing of SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) on the Nasdaq represents a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence (AI) memory industry. This move brings one of the world's leading producers of advanced DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) directly into the U.S. capital markets, intensifying its rivalry with Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Smart investors are watching the powerful forces fueling the current AI memory supercycle and how these tailwinds are rapidly shaping the trajectories of each company. Beyond a shared enthusiasm for growth, a thorough comparison of their business momentum, expansion plans, and valuation profile points to some important differences that investors should weigh carefully.Image source: Micron Technology.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|
13.07.26
|Aktien von Samsung, SK hynix und Micron: Diese drei Risiken belasten die Chipriesen (finanzen.at)
|
13.07.26
|Traders braced for won volatility after blockbuster SK Hynix listing (Financial Times)
|
13.07.26
|Traders braced for won volatility after blockbuster SK Hynix listing (Financial Times)
|
10.07.26
|SK hynix-Aktie startet an der NASDAQ: Das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|SK Hynix’s US shares jump 13% on Nasdaq debut (Financial Times)
|
10.07.26