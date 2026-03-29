Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.03.2026 15:53:00

Micron vs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which AI Chipmaker Is the Better Buy Right Now?

The explosion in artificial intelligence spending over the past few years has led many companies to see their profits soar, and semiconductor stocks have been some of the biggest beneficiaries by far.Two of the best performers in the sector over the past year are Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- also known as TSMC. TSMC's 92% gain over the past year would be impressive if it weren't absolutely dwarfed by the nearly 300% increase in Micron's share price over the same period.But investors always need to be looking toward the future. And while both of these companies have produced phenomenal results and have very positive outlooks for 2026 as well, I think one stands out as a much better buy right now for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten