Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003
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29.03.2026 15:53:00
Micron vs Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which AI Chipmaker Is the Better Buy Right Now?
The explosion in artificial intelligence spending over the past few years has led many companies to see their profits soar, and semiconductor stocks have been some of the biggest beneficiaries by far.Two of the best performers in the sector over the past year are Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- also known as TSMC. TSMC's 92% gain over the past year would be impressive if it weren't absolutely dwarfed by the nearly 300% increase in Micron's share price over the same period.But investors always need to be looking toward the future. And while both of these companies have produced phenomenal results and have very positive outlooks for 2026 as well, I think one stands out as a much better buy right now for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
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14.01.26
|TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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01.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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15.10.25
|Ausblick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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01.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)