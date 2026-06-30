The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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30.06.2026 14:00:00
Micron's CEO Says This Is When There Could Be More Supply of Memory Products in the Market
The big question and risk around Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock is when the memory shortage might end. If it's soon, and more supply will become available in the near future, that might restrict the company's ability to further limit prices, and thus, lead to slowing growth. But if it's destined to last for a long time, then that would obviously be welcome news to investors.The tech company's CEO recently explained when he expects more supply to become available. And while it may not be all that far away, the shortages may still persist for the foreseeable future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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