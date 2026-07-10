Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
10.07.2026 05:05:00
Micron's Data Center Gross Margin Hit 87% Last Quarter. Here's What It Means for the Stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just reported a gross margin most software companies would envy, and it came from a business that stamps out physical memory chips. In its core data center unit, gross margin reached 87% last quarter.For a company long treated as the poster child for commodity boom-and-bust cycles, that number is stunning. It is also the clearest sign yet that memory has become one of the scarcest, most valuable inputs in artificial intelligence (AI).While the 87% margin is the headline, the more important question for the stock is how durable that pricing power is, and, at today's price, whether the market believes it can last at all.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!