NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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27.06.2026 10:15:00
Micron's Explosive Earnings Report: The 1 Mind-Boggling Number You Won't Want to Miss. (Hint: It Beats Nvidia.)
Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has wowed investors once again with an earnings report showing explosive growth. The company, like tech giants such as Nvidia and Amazon, is playing a key role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and we have seen this very clearly quarter after quarter.While Nvidia offers chips that power AI, and cloud providers like Amazon offer capacity for workloads, Micron makes the memory and storage necessary for AI to do its job. Due to the fact that all of these offerings are essential to the functioning of AI, these companies have been early winners of the AI boom. By this, I mean that they aren't just investing in AI; they have also been bringing in significant revenue since the earliest days of this technology revolution.Micron has reported record earnings in recent quarters -- and the latest period reinforced this positive momentum. The company this week delivered yet another explosive earnings report. Many elements of this report may impress you, but there is one mind-boggling number you won't want to miss. Micron's performance here even surpasses that of AI superstar Nvidia...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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