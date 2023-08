Microsoft: A Long-Term Investment in AI

It's no secret that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a powerhouse in the tech world. With a long history of groundbreaking innovations, this company has proven time and time again it's at the forefront of emerging trends.And now, the company has set its sights on artificial intelligence (AI) -- a wise and forward-thinking move. AI is poised to change the game in countless industries, and Microsoft has positioned itself as a leader in this exciting new revolution.Despite the optimism about Microsoft 's long-term outlook, its latest earnings report was a mixed bag. On the one hand, the tech giant beat expectations on both revenue and earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, ended June 30. On the other hand, investors felt less than enthusiastic about the company's revenue forecast, which fell short of what analysts predicted.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel