Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
13.02.2026 12:15:00
Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Just Announced Fantastic News for Nvidia.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a surefire winner for investors over the past few years. The company, as the global leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, has seen revenue and profit explode higher throughout the early stages of the AI boom. Investors, eager to benefit from this AI revolution, have piled into the stock, driving it higher -- the shares have soared a mind-boggling 1,100% over the past five years. In recent months, though, investors have worried about this market bellwether's ability to maintain such momentum. The concern is that any dip in AI spending could damage Nvidia's growth -- and therefore pressure stock performance. Though analysts are optimistic, forecasting a trillion-dollar AI market by 2030, some investors are still on the fence. They're on the lookout for clear signs of how the AI market will develop in the coming months.Well, just recently, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) offered a clue -- and it's fantastic news for Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Wert Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|ROUNDUP: WhatsApp kritisiert Komplett-Blockade in Russland (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.26
|WhatsApp kritisiert Komplett-Blockade in Russland (dpa-AFX)
|
10.02.26