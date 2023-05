Microsoft, Alphabet, and ChapGPT-Creator OpenAI Summoned to the White House for AI Summit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been enjoying a renaissance in recent months, spurred by the launch of viral chatbot ChatGPT, developed by start-up OpenAI. The next-generation generative AI system signed up more than 100 million users within just two months of its debut, setting a record for the fastest-growing consumer app ever. The chatbot is not only able to provide human-like responses to questions, but has also been able to write poetry and generate essays. In fact, ChatGPT was even able to pass graduate-level business management and law school exams, sparking concerns about the ability of students to cheat on assignments using the AI system. On Thursday, some of the biggest names in AI -- including the CEOs of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), OpenAI, and AI safety and research company Anthropic -- were summoned to the White House to discuss the future of AI research.Continue reading