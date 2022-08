Microsoft .NET 6 bundled with Ubuntu Linux

Microsoft’s flagship cross-platform development platform, .NET 6, is now available in Canonical’s Ubuntu Linux distribution. The goal is to simplify access to Microsoft’s development platform and improve Ubuntu as a platform for .NET application development, the companies said.Specifically, .NET 6 is being bundled with Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu Chiseled Containers, the latter being Linux container images that improve security by minimizing services and omitting a package manager and shell. Microsoft and Ubuntu said they will work together to ensure new .NET releases are available with new Ubuntu releases.[ Also on InfoWorld: The best new features in .NET 6 ].NET 6 arrived last November. The platform can be installed with the apt install dotnet6 command on Ubuntu. The .NET 6 SDK can be installed on Ubuntu 22.04 via the following commands, according to an August 16 bulletin:To read this article in full, please click here