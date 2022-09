Microsoft .NET 7 bolsters WebAssembly support

Microsoft’s .NET 7 software development platform, due as a production release in November, improves support for running .NET on WebAssembly in JavaScript-based apps.Developers can use the expanded WebAssembly support in .NET 7 to reuse .NET libraries from JavaScript or build new .NET-based apps. Featured as part of Microsoft’s effort is a rich JavaScript interop mechanism, according to a Microsoft blog post on September 26.To read this article in full, please click here