Microsoft .NET 7 enters release candidate phase

.NET 7, the next generation of Microsoft's cross-platform, open source developer platform, has reached the release candidate (RC) stage..NET 7 emphasizes performance along with capabilities such as .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI), cloud-native development, and support for the ARM64 small form factor. Regarding performance, .NET 7 is being called the fastest .NET yet, with more than 1,000 performance-impacting improvements, Microsoft officials said in a September 14 blog post. Performance boosts range from loop optimizations to faster startup time, and also extend to reflection, native AOT (ahead-of-time compilation), and the ARM64 processor platform.