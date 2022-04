Microsoft .NET 7 Preview 3 focuses on speedups

With Preview 3 of Microsoft’s planned .NET 7 software development platform, the company has updated capabilities in areas such as Native AOT (ahead of time) compilation, code generation, GC regions, and startup times.Available from dotnet.microsoft.com, Microsoft .NET 7 Preview 3 was released April 13. Native AOT, which promises full native pre-compilation in .NET desktop client and server scenarios, has been updated. For .NET 7, Microsoft is targeting console apps and native libraries as the primary scenarios for Native AOT. Developers and library authors now can take advantage of Native AOT by ensuring that applications are trimmable, which is a requirement for Native AOT.To read this article in full, please click here