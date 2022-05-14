Microsoft .NET 7 Preview 4 brings Regex improvements, cache metrics

Microsoft’s latest preview of .NET 7, the forthcoming next version of its software development platform, features enhancements for working with regular expressions and caching.Downloadable from the Microsoft .NET website, the fourth preview of .NET 7 was published May 10. The production release is due in November.[ Also on InfoWorld: What’s new in Microsoft .NET 6 ]Microsoft .NET Preview 4 adds remaining planned APIs that add support for span types to the Regex (regular expressions) library. The changes add support for matching with ReadOnlySpan inputs and overhaul the handling of RegexOptions.IgnoreCase. The new span-based APIs include:To read this article in full, please click here