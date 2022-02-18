|
18.02.2022 21:20:00
Microsoft .NET 7 zeroes in on containers and cloud
Microsoft has released a preview of .NET 7, the planned next version of the company’s .NET software development platform, with the promise of improved support for cloud-native and container scenarios.Major focus areas for .NET 7 include better support for cloud-native scenarios, along with tools that make it easier for developers to upgrade legacy projects and to work with containers. .NET 7 also promises developer experience improvements such as simplification of setup and configuration for secure authentication and authorization, and improving application startup and runtime execution.[ Also on InfoWorld: Understanding .NET MAUI and the future of Xamarin ].NET 7 Preview 1 includes annotations to APIs to support nullability, new APIs, ongoing JIT compiler optimizations, and support for additional hot reload scenarios. Published February 17, the Preview 1 can be downloaded from dotnet.microsoft.com for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. The general release of .NET 7 is expected in November. .NET 7 builds on the foundation of .NET 6, which arrived in November 2021 and includes a unified set of base libraries, runtime, SDK, and a simplified development experience.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!